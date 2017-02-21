BC Budget: PST relief proposed for business electricity bills
Finance Minister Mike de Jong has accepted the advice of a business advisory group, proposing to take the provincial sales tax off business electricity bills over the next two years. In his pre-election budget Tuesday, de Jong announced a plan to cut the PST on electricity in half effective Oct. 1, from seven per cent to 3.5. The rest would be removed in April 1, 2019.
