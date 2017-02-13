Balaclava rapist's day parole extended but tightly restricted: parole ...
The parole board has been keeping a tight rein on the man known as the balaclava rapist since he was granted day parole last year, newly released documents reveal. Larry Takahashi is serving three life sentences after pleading guilty to 14 charges involving 23 victims, although a parole board decision says he has admitted to sexually assaulting many more victims in Edmonton in the 1970s and 1980s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir...
|Feb 11
|Flash
|1
|Is it Freedom 85 for today's fortysomethings?
|Feb 9
|Frosty
|1
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|Feb 8
|others-say
|1
|CP Railway crossings getting minor repairs (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Carol
|4
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|Feb 7
|highway391north - MB
|21
|Video and Slideshow: Federal government signs l...
|Feb 7
|Meanwhile
|2
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Feb 6
|Cadaverously old ...
|8
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC