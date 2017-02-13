Balaclava rapist's day parole extended but tightly restricted: parole ...

The parole board has been keeping a tight rein on the man known as the balaclava rapist since he was granted day parole last year, newly released documents reveal. Larry Takahashi is serving three life sentences after pleading guilty to 14 charges involving 23 victims, although a parole board decision says he has admitted to sexually assaulting many more victims in Edmonton in the 1970s and 1980s.

