Backcountry skier rescued off Hollyburn Mountain
North Shore Rescue was able to rescue backcountry skier on Hollyburn Mountain on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017 despite high avalanche risk and tough weather conditions. Search teams were alerted to the skier around 3 p.m. PT Sunday but were hampered by high avalanche risk and tough weather conditions.
