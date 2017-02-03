Backcountry skier rescued off Hollybu...

Backcountry skier rescued off Hollyburn Mountain

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: CBC News

North Shore Rescue was able to rescue backcountry skier on Hollyburn Mountain on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017 despite high avalanche risk and tough weather conditions. Search teams were alerted to the skier around 3 p.m. PT Sunday but were hampered by high avalanche risk and tough weather conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trudeau invited to his 'favourite spot in Canada' Sat watch 4 WereWolves 1
News Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child ... Sat no Wynne situatio... 1
News Students weighed down by school stress Sat Super Bowl 2morro... 1
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Feb 3 PILASTERs Proskat... 3
News Electoral reform process halted Feb 3 Willie 1
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Feb 3 Sargent Renfrew D... 14
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... Feb 3 TAX the RICH Canada 3
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,402 • Total comments across all topics: 278,588,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC