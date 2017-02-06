B.C. youth watchdog says teen's suicide, 'heart-breaking,' abandoned by system
British Columbia's incoming children's watchdog says an 18-year-old Metis teen in government care was abandoned by the system and took his own life as an act of desperation. Bernard Richard, the acting children's representative, says in his report that B.C.'s child welfare system failed to find the teen a permanent home with a family and let him drift through 17 care placements over 11 years.
