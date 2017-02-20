B.C. unveils three-year mental health plan
The B.C. government has committed $140 million in its pre-election budget to increase mental health services for young people, to deal with an increase in cases. The three-year budget is to hire 120 mental health practitioners to work with young people, create "up to 28" specialized substance-use care beds for young people and provide an online counselling service for "youth who are struggling with mild to moderate mental health or substance abuse challenges," according to a statement from the health and children and family development ministries.
