B.C. unveils three-year mental health...

B.C. unveils three-year mental health plan

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Nanaimo News Bulletin

The B.C. government has committed $140 million in its pre-election budget to increase mental health services for young people, to deal with an increase in cases. The three-year budget is to hire 120 mental health practitioners to work with young people, create "up to 28" specialized substance-use care beds for young people and provide an online counselling service for "youth who are struggling with mild to moderate mental health or substance abuse challenges," according to a statement from the health and children and family development ministries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nanaimo News Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News of the Weird 21 hr Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir... Mon Canadianstayhome 2
News Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump? Mon Canadianstayhome 3
News RCMP say 2 students hit crossing busy highway, ... Sun just a gringo 5
News The fascinating history of Toronto's oldest boo... Sun also 1
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Sun Stop Statism 2
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Feb 17 Cops are Great 23
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,264 • Total comments across all topics: 279,039,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC