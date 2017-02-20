B.C. set to table pre-election pay-ba...

B.C. set to table pre-election pay-back budget with surplus cash: government

British Columbia's finance minister says five consecutive surplus budgets and a nation-leading economy has the government prepared to spend money after years of penny pinching. Mike de Jong said Monday that broad tax relief for residents and small business operators are part of the budget he tables Tuesday, just months ahead of May's provincial election.

British Columbia

