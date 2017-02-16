B.C. methadone patients pen guide for...

B.C. methadone patients pen guide for users on how to navigate treatment program

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Had Al Fowler known more about his rights before enrolling in British Columbia's methadone treatment program in 2010, he may have avoided what he describes as a two-year "horror-show" while living in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. Fowler says the stigma and exploitation he experienced is part of what inspired him to co-author a handbook on how to navigate the province's opioid-substitution therapy program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 5 hr Piko 10
News Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump? 9 hr Problem Child 1
News Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma... 18 hr They cannot kill ... 1
News Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir... Feb 11 Flash 1
News Is it Freedom 85 for today's fortysomethings? Feb 9 Frosty 1
News Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh... Feb 8 others-say 1
News CP Railway crossings getting minor repairs (May '14) Feb 7 Carol 4
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,110 • Total comments across all topics: 278,934,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC