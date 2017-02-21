B.C. man convicted of promoting hate against Jews loses court fight
A British Columbia man convicted by a jury of wilfully promoting hatred against people of the Jewish religion has lost a constitutional fight over the same issue in court. Roy Arthur Topham's lawyer argued in B.C. Supreme Court in Quesnel that his client's communication on his website was justified in a free and democratic society and that in this Internet age, the same viewpoints are available in many places.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|21 hr
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|21 hr
|what a mess
|1
|Don't go changing? Alberta MLA wants to drop da...
|Tue
|Abby J
|1
|News of the Weird
|Mon
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir...
|Mon
|Canadianstayhome
|2
|Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump?
|Mon
|Canadianstayhome
|3
|RCMP say 2 students hit crossing busy highway, ...
|Sun
|just a gringo
|5
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC