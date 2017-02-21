B.C. man convicted of promoting hate against Jews loses court fight

A British Columbia man convicted by a jury of wilfully promoting hatred against people of the Jewish religion has lost a constitutional fight over the same issue in court. Roy Arthur Topham's lawyer argued in B.C. Supreme Court in Quesnel that his client's communication on his website was justified in a free and democratic society and that in this Internet age, the same viewpoints are available in many places.

