B.C. forest recovery gets $150 million

B.C. forest recovery gets $150 million

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

The B.C. government has unveiled the latest step in its climate action plan, a one-time $150 million fund for forest rehabilitation and tree planting. Premier Christy Clark visited a Canfor tree nursery at Prince George Friday to announce the funding, estimating it will provide 3,000 jobs over the next five years in rural communities around the province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) 15 hr Cops are Great 23
News RCMP apologizes to ex-City of White Rock staffer 16 hr will need Counsel... 1
News Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump? Fri william 2
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Thu Piko 10
News Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma... Thu They cannot kill ... 1
News Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir... Feb 11 Flash 1
News Is it Freedom 85 for today's fortysomethings? Feb 9 Frosty 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,627 • Total comments across all topics: 278,967,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC