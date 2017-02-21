B.C. Environment Minister cancels waste discharge permit at Shawnigan Lake
British Columbia's environment minister cancelled a waste discharge permit for the company operating a dump site for contaminated soil that has been the subject of years of protests and court actions by local residents. Mary Polak said Thursday she took the unprecedented step of invoking the Environmental Management Act to revoke the permit for Cobble Hill Holdings for its failure to meet disclosure requirements on out-standing non-compliance issues.
