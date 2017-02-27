B.C. company awarded $230-million shi...

B.C. company awarded $230-million shipbuilding contract

The Chronicle Herald

A Vancouver-area shipyard has been handed a $230-million contract to help create the latest vessel in the federal government's national shipbuilding plan. The agreement will see shipbuilding company Seaspan develop and finalize plans to build two joint supply ships for the Royal Canadian Navy, with construction of the vessels expected to begin next year.

