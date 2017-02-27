B.C. company awarded $230-million shipbuilding contract
A Vancouver-area shipyard has been handed a $230-million contract to help create the latest vessel in the federal government's national shipbuilding plan. The agreement will see shipbuilding company Seaspan develop and finalize plans to build two joint supply ships for the Royal Canadian Navy, with construction of the vessels expected to begin next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|5 hr
|CodeTalker
|6
|Justice system in B.C. "close to crisis" says C...
|9 hr
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Feb 26
|Dark Whatever
|12
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Feb 21
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Feb 21
|what a mess
|1
|Don't go changing? Alberta MLA wants to drop da...
|Feb 21
|Abby J
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC