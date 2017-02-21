Awards mocking wasteful spending targ...

Awards mocking wasteful spending target Ontario government, CRA and B.C. bridge

Ontario's government, the City of Victoria and Canada Revenue Agency have won awards for wasteful government spending, as judged by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. The federation has announced the annual Teddy Government Waste Award winners, handing two of the pig-shaped trophies to the Government of Ontario.

