Awards mocking wasteful spending target Ontario government, CRA and B.C. bridge
Ontario's government, the City of Victoria and Canada Revenue Agency have won awards for wasteful government spending, as judged by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. The federation has announced the annual Teddy Government Waste Award winners, handing two of the pig-shaped trophies to the Government of Ontario.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|14 hr
|Commandant Hard Ass
|11
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Tue
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Tue
|what a mess
|1
|Don't go changing? Alberta MLA wants to drop da...
|Tue
|Abby J
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir...
|Feb 20
|Canadianstayhome
|2
|Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump?
|Feb 20
|Canadianstayhome
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC