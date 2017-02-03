Aurora addict: B.C. photographer drove 3,800 km in 4 days, just for these shots
'They're beautiful. It's really open. It's not frozen so it's all open water,' says Ryan Fisher about Lady Evelyn Falls near Kakisa, N.W.T. "I went up with my daughter two years ago, and I've been addicted ever since," said Fisher, a nature photographer from Kamloops, B.C. So this January, he packed his equipment, loaded up his truck, and drove from Kamloops all the way to the Northwest Territories to chase his winter obsession.
