Armed robbery suspect sought in Terrace, B.C.

A suspect is being sought after an armed robbery at the 7-11 convenience store on Kalum St./Keith Ave.early this morning. A Caucasian man wearing a scarf, green plaid jacket with a hood, and a black baseball hat entered the store and pointed what appeared to be an air soft rifle at employees and then stole cash and a large amount of lottery tickets, reported police this morning, Feb. 2. The man was tracked from the 7-11 store into the railyard and then eastbound towards the Sande Overpass where the track was lost.

