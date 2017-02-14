Accused in 2015 extortion-killing enters guilty plea

A West Vancouver man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a high-profile abduction and killing that ended in a quiet North Vancouver street in September 2015. Tian Yi Zhang, 24, pleaded guilty Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court to the manslaughter and unlawful confinement of Peng Sun, a 22-year-old Chinese citizen, whose body was discovered in the 900 block of Wellington Drive on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Shore News.