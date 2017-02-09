a flu shot is administered in Barre, Vt., Nov.18, 2004. the Canadian Press/Ap/Toby Talbot
This season's influenza vaccine is estimated to have been more than 40 per cent effective in preventing illness with the dominant H3N2 viral strain in Canadians who got their shots, a national network of infectious diseases experts says. The Canadian Sentinel Practitioner Surveillance Network determines vaccine effectiveness by analyzing how many inoculated people tested positive for the flu virus compared to those who were unvaccinated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it Freedom 85 for today's fortysomethings?
|10 hr
|Frosty
|1
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|Wed
|others-say
|1
|CP Railway crossings getting minor repairs (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Carol
|4
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|Feb 7
|highway391north - MB
|21
|Video and Slideshow: Federal government signs l...
|Feb 7
|Meanwhile
|2
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Feb 6
|Cadaverously old ...
|8
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Feb 5
|WyldBoii
|27
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC