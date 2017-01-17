Willowbrook body ruled a homicide
RCMP have yet to release the name, but say the body found Tuesday in a pullout beside Willowbrook Road is that of a 27-year-old male from Kelowna. Investigators cannot comment on the cause of death nor the identity of the victim until the autopsy is complete.
