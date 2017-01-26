Where are the trees? Not Paris, new '...

Where are the trees? Not Paris, new 'Green View Index' finds

Where are the trees? More important, where aren't the trees? A lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is helping some of the world's cities answer both questions in an attempt to make them more pleasant places to live and work. In an effort to enhance the critical role trees play in urban environments - providing cooling shade, alleviating air and noise pollution, and easing the effects of climate change - the school's Senseable City Lab has developed an online platform that maps out the canopy in some major cities to make it easier for urban planners and ordinary citizens to see where more are needed.

British Columbia

