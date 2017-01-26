What investigators found when they ra...

What investigators found when they raided suspected fake doctor's plastic surgery clinic

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

New documents outlining what investigators saw and seized in a December raid on a Delta, B.C., home emerged in court on Friday as lawyers for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. continued efforts to keep keep tattoo artist Zhuo Li from practising medicine without a licence. College investigators raided the house and suspected illegal basement clinic after receiving complaints in mid-November from both the public and physicians about nose implant and eyelid lift surgeries done at the house.

British Columbia

