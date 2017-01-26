Volunteers search for hiker near Nanaimo's Ammonite Falls

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the police, with help from search and rescue volunteers from Nanaimo and Port Alberni, began searching the area near Ammonite Falls Saturday evening, after a 20-year-old male did not return from a hike with friends that afternoon. Police said Spencer Hunt was part of a group that set off for Ammonite Falls at about 2 p.m. He became separated from the group, which called Nanaimo RCMP at 5 p.m. when he did not return to the parked vehicle.

