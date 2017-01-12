VIDEO: Fraser Valley farmers weather ...

VIDEO: Fraser Valley farmers weather high costs and damage during cold snap

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Langley Times

The unusually cold winter hasn't hit Fraser Valley farmers too hard yet, but the board chair of the B.C. Agriculture Council is concerned for what could happen if it continues any longer. "Most of the crop farmers aren't doing anything this time of year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MP answers questions from community 3 hr Torys no better 1
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) 7 hr The NWO 63
News VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad... 19 hr Editor 1
News Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talen... 19 hr Editor 1
News Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe... Sat Town got Hush cash 1
News Child poverty high in Alberni Valley Fri Not A Victorian 4
eliminating deposits on bottles & cans Jan 11 Stop Statism 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,879 • Total comments across all topics: 277,930,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC