Two men shot in Abbotsford and then crash into second car while fleeing scene
Two men showed up at hospital tonight with gunshot wounds after a chaotic incident that also involved a two-car crash. Abbotsford Police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Abbotsford News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder trial date set (May '08)
|13 hr
|Mell6200
|83
|Antifascist rally planned in New Westminster fo...
|15 hr
|Justin
|1
|Fraser Valley residents to get their say on B.C...
|15 hr
|Justin
|1
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|16 hr
|tax was 2 end wit...
|2
|Langley residents can join B.C. budget telephon...
|19 hr
|fed tax was 4 WW1
|1
|Looking Back: As Canada turns 150
|Tue
|lookin at today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Mon
|Investments eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC