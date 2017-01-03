Twelve dogs die in house fire south of Nanaimo
Two people were rendered homeless after a fire broke out in a residence that destroyed two homes and a storage facility. Jacquelyn Neuwirth, a tenant of one of the homes lost all of her belongings to the blaze.
