Trump immigration ban 'splitting apart families' in B.C., fear experts, advocates

Confusion and alarm among several groups of dual-nationality Canadians was the order of the day in Vancouver, Saturday, after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring dual citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from travelling to the U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, announced Friday, singles out citizens of Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Libya and Yemen. Saturday, the U.S. State Department said the travel ban will apply as well to those with dual nationalities - including Canadian citizens who also hold passports for those countries.

