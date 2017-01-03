Treacherous driving conditions causing havoc on Abbotsford roads
Treacherous road conditions and black ice have caused multiple collisions around Abbotsford Monday morning, and the police are urging the public to slow down and be cautious. A multi-vehicle accident involving a semi truck around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Maclure Road and Trafalgar Street shut down eastbound traffic on Maclure at Gladwin road.
