Travis Vader gets life in prison for killing seniors

A judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for killing two Alberta seniors who disappeared on a camping trip. Travis Vader, a former Summerland resident, was found guilty of manslaughter last fall in the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann, who were in their 70s when they vanished after leaving their Edmonton-area home in July 2010.

