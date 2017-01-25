The Trump effect on Interior real estate
The desire for Americans to flee the Trump presidency reign over their country for the next four years is attracting interest in Canadian real estate. Data collected from U.S.-originated clicks on Royal LePage website listings surged 329 per cent the day following the U.S. presidential election and climbed 210.1 per cent year-over-year for the week following Trump's electoral victory.
