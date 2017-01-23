The legal road for Travis Vader in case of missing Alberta seniors
Travis Vader was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance at parole for seven years. Vader was found guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann, who vanished 6 1/2 years ago while on a camping trip.
