The end of the Bates Motel in Langley
The ominous looking duplicate of the iconic house from the 1960 Hitchcock classic film Psycho has been on a small slope overlooking 272 Street near the Langley waste transfer station for the last five years. The house, and the yellow motel below it, were built for the A&E Television series "Bates Motel" that tells the story of Norman Bates and his mother leading up to the events of the film, which featured the famous murder-in-the-shower scene with Janet Leigh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadians expected to rally
|11 hr
|Cadaverously old ...
|2
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|Liars
|2
|Nanaimo bridges closed briefly while Mounties i...
|14 hr
|mike l
|1
|'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ...
|21 hr
|we will see
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mon
|NWO empire
|6
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Andrew
|61
|Gotcha! School Kid Ambushes Trudeau [VIDEO]
|Jan 29
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC