The end of the Bates Motel in Langley

The ominous looking duplicate of the iconic house from the 1960 Hitchcock classic film Psycho has been on a small slope overlooking 272 Street near the Langley waste transfer station for the last five years. The house, and the yellow motel below it, were built for the A&E Television series "Bates Motel" that tells the story of Norman Bates and his mother leading up to the events of the film, which featured the famous murder-in-the-shower scene with Janet Leigh.

