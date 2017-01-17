'The Bachelor Canada': Open casting c...

'The Bachelor Canada': Open casting calls announced for new season

WATCH: Jasmine and Kevin share their picks for the next Canadian "Bachelor", if he were to come from her season of 'The Bachelorette Canada'. Casting is now underway on the all-new season of The Bachelor Canada , set to air in 2017, with prospective Bachelorettes invited to apply for the upcoming season of the made-in-Canada reality smash.

