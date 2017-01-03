Terrace B.C. taxes to hike three per ...

Terrace B.C. taxes to hike three per cent

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Terrace Standard

City taxes are projected to increase three per cent in 2017, decided Terrace council so far in setting a provisional budget for the year. "The purpose of the provisional budget is to get the framework of the budget in place so staff can plan for and proceed with capital projects and so our community partners can move ahead knowing what funding they will be receiving from the city," said Alisa Thompson, corporate administrator for the City of Terrace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Terrace Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15) Jan 7 RDL 25
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) Jan 6 dum dum racists 57
News BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests Jan 3 Yogi 1
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... Jan 2 Bobb 5
News Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th... Dec 30 Stop Statism 2
News Murder trial date set (May '08) Dec 30 Mell6200 82
News Specialty wood industry reaches out to world Dec 29 Globe 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,675 • Total comments across all topics: 277,760,407

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC