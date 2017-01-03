Terrace B.C. taxes to hike three per cent
City taxes are projected to increase three per cent in 2017, decided Terrace council so far in setting a provisional budget for the year. "The purpose of the provisional budget is to get the framework of the budget in place so staff can plan for and proceed with capital projects and so our community partners can move ahead knowing what funding they will be receiving from the city," said Alisa Thompson, corporate administrator for the City of Terrace.
