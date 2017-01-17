Teens face horror on stage

Teens face horror on stage

Inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio's 14th-century novella collection The Decameron , Concord Floral is set in a 1 million square-foot abandoned greenhouse where neighbourhood kids like to hang out. In this place of both refuge and reckoning, something strange and perilous unfolds as ten teens flee a plague they have brought upon themselves.

