Teens face horror on stage
Inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio's 14th-century novella collection The Decameron , Concord Floral is set in a 1 million square-foot abandoned greenhouse where neighbourhood kids like to hang out. In this place of both refuge and reckoning, something strange and perilous unfolds as ten teens flee a plague they have brought upon themselves.
