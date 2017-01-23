Teaching teachers how to code
Teachers from across the Okanagan Valley will spend a day participating in an interactive coding activity at UBC's Okanagan campus in Kelowna Tuesday. Computer coding is the digital language used to program websites, and is a part of the applied design, skills and technologies curriculum for students, launched by the B.C. education ministry in Sept 2015.
