Suspect in stabbing faces long list of charges

A local man is in custody and faces several charges stemming from an alleged stabbing incident three days before Christmas. Brendan Robert Richard, 20, was arrested Dec. 22 after Prince George RCMP received a report from a Sparrow Road home in the Hart at about 10:15 p.m. They were told the suspect had fled and while en route to the scene, saw the suspect vehicle turning onto Otway Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.