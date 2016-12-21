Suspect in stabbing faces long list of charges
A local man is in custody and faces several charges stemming from an alleged stabbing incident three days before Christmas. Brendan Robert Richard, 20, was arrested Dec. 22 after Prince George RCMP received a report from a Sparrow Road home in the Hart at about 10:15 p.m. They were told the suspect had fled and while en route to the scene, saw the suspect vehicle turning onto Otway Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15)
|9 min
|Bartel234
|20
|BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests
|33 min
|Yogi
|1
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Mon
|Bobb
|5
|Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th...
|Dec 30
|Stop Statism
|2
|Murder trial date set (May '08)
|Dec 30
|Mell6200
|82
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|Dec 29
|Globe
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC