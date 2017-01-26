Surrey RCMP discover body after fire burns buildings on residential property
Surrey RCMP are seeking information after a deceased male was found inside a building that burned at a residential property on Sunday Jan. 29, 2017. Investigators are seeking tips related to a fire that burned outbuildings at a property in the 10800 block of 132 Street in Surrey on Saturday and where a dead man was later found.
