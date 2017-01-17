Surrey pair charged with stealing bait car in Langley
A man and a woman from Surrey appeared in Surrey Provincial Court yesterday after making the mistake of choosing a bait car in Langley as their transportation. The getaway car headed west on 16 Avenue into Surrey followed by police helicopter Air One until it came to a stop on Lilac Drive near 160 Street.
