Surprise drop-out from NDP nomination race

Former conservation officer Bryce Casavant, who drew international attention in 2015 for refusing to kill two healthy bear cubs in the north Island, has dropped out of the BC NDP nomination race for the Courtenay-Comox riding in the upcoming provincial election. Casavant said he still wants to contribute to the NDP campaign heading into the May election, but an opportunity arose that he could not pass up.

