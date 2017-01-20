Surprise drop-out from NDP nomination race
Former conservation officer Bryce Casavant, who drew international attention in 2015 for refusing to kill two healthy bear cubs in the north Island, has dropped out of the BC NDP nomination race for the Courtenay-Comox riding in the upcoming provincial election. Casavant said he still wants to contribute to the NDP campaign heading into the May election, but an opportunity arose that he could not pass up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courtenay Comox Valley Record.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15)
|19 hr
|RDL
|25
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Fri
|dum dum racists
|57
|BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests
|Jan 3
|Yogi
|1
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Jan 2
|Bobb
|5
|Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th...
|Dec 30
|Stop Statism
|2
|Murder trial date set (May '08)
|Dec 30
|Mell6200
|82
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|Dec 29
|Globe
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC