Supremacist group distributes racist pamphlets for U.S. King Jr. holiday

The police department in Abbotsford, B.C., has asked for the help of the provincial Hate Crime Team after dozens of residents received pamphlets from a white supremacist group disparaging Martin Luther King Jr. Police say the documents containing literature from the KKK were inside plastic bags and were thrown out from a vehicle early Sunday onto the front yards of more than 70 homes. Const.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.