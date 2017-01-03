Strong winds causing several power ou...

Strong winds causing several power outages across the Fraser Valley

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cloverdale Reporter

Almost 9,000 BC Hydro customers were waiting for power to be restored in Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, and Cloverdale as of 7 p.m. Tuesday. Earlier, Environment Canada issues a wind warning for the eastern Fraser Valley reporting "strong outflow winds and cold wind chill values are expected or occurring."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cloverdale Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15) 21 hr Brexx 27
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) Jan 6 dum dum racists 57
News BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests Jan 3 Yogi 1
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... Jan 2 Bobb 5
News Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th... Dec 30 Stop Statism 2
News Murder trial date set (May '08) Dec 30 Mell6200 82
News Specialty wood industry reaches out to world Dec 29 Globe 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,582 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,429

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC