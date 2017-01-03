Strong winds causing several power outages across the Fraser Valley
Almost 9,000 BC Hydro customers were waiting for power to be restored in Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, and Cloverdale as of 7 p.m. Tuesday. Earlier, Environment Canada issues a wind warning for the eastern Fraser Valley reporting "strong outflow winds and cold wind chill values are expected or occurring."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cloverdale Reporter.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15)
|21 hr
|Brexx
|27
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Jan 6
|dum dum racists
|57
|BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests
|Jan 3
|Yogi
|1
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Jan 2
|Bobb
|5
|Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th...
|Dec 30
|Stop Statism
|2
|Murder trial date set (May '08)
|Dec 30
|Mell6200
|82
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|Dec 29
|Globe
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC