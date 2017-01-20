Space heater suspected in fatal Vancouver house fire
A space heater was responsible for starting the East Vancouver house fire which killed a two-year-old girl and sent five others to hospital according to Vancouver Fire Chief John McKearney The two-alarm fire at East 15th Avenue and Nootka Street started on the home's main floor sometime on Thursday afternoon.
Read more at CBC News.
