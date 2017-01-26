South Okanagan land protection plan m...

South Okanagan land protection plan moving forward

It's no national park, but the province is taking positive steps to protect three environmentally-sensitive areas of the South Okanagan is moving ahead. Visiting the Nk'mip Desert and Cultural Centre, Environment Minister Mary Polak announced today that planning discussions to achieve the objectives outlined in the province's proposal to protect lands in the South Okanagan are moving forward.

