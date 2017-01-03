Sooke man sentenced to 12 years for killing his mother
On Monday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brian MacKenzie found Michael McCormick, 38, guilty of manslaughter in the death of Pamella Dyer, 64, whose remains were found on July 20, 2014. Dyer was found dead in her home at 2227 French Rd. in Sooke by a friend who went to check on her.
