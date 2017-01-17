Some facts on illicit drug overdose deaths in B.C.

B.C. Council for Recovery Excellence Marshall Smith speaks about the latest statistics on illicit drug overdose deaths and fentanyl-detected overdose deaths during a press conference at the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., Wednesday, January 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito B.C. Council for Recovery Excellence Marshall Smith speaks about the latest statistics on illicit drug overdose deaths and fentanyl-detected overdose deaths during a press conference at the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.