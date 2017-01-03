Snowfall warning in effect

The Coquihalla Summit will receive 15 to 20 cm of snow tonight before the system moves through on Sunday morning. An additional snowfall warning is effect for the North and South Thompson with up to 15 cm of fresh snow expected.

British Columbia

