SkyTrain, SeaBus service improves with first big TransLink upgrade in a decade

TransLink's first major transit service lift in a decade is now kicking in, with more frequent SeaBus sailings and extra service added to Canada Line and SkyTrain. It's the first tangible impact of the $2-billion phase one investment plan approved last year by Metro mayors and funded by modest tax and fare hikes.

