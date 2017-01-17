SkyTrain, SeaBus service improves with first big TransLink upgrade in a decade
TransLink's first major transit service lift in a decade is now kicking in, with more frequent SeaBus sailings and extra service added to Canada Line and SkyTrain. It's the first tangible impact of the $2-billion phase one investment plan approved last year by Metro mayors and funded by modest tax and fare hikes.
