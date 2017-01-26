Skeena Liberals and NDP develop theme...

Skeena Liberals and NDP develop themes for May 9 provincial election

WO STRONG campaign themes are starting to emerge as Skeena New Democrats and their BC Liberal opponents begin gearing up for the provincial election to be held May 9. Voting day may be months away but now that the New Democrats have chosen UNBC professor and former Terrace city councillor Bruce Bidgood as their candidate, they can now move ahead to counter former Haisla chief councillor Ellis Ross, who was hand-picked by Premier Christy Clark as the BC Liberal candidate last fall. It's Clark's appointment of Ross that drew pointed comments at the NDP nomination meeting Jan. 14, when more than 250 party members filled the banquet room at the Best Western.

