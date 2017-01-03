Shelter beds fill following cold snap

Shelter beds fill following cold snap

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Summerland Review

As a cold front closes in on the Okanagan those less fortunate are having to hard time finding a place to keep warm overnight. Mike Morrison with the Gospel Mission said the shelter has 100 beds for both men and women; however last night mats had to be put on the floor to accommodate more people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerland Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15) 18 hr Bartel234 20
News BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests 19 hr Yogi 1
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... Mon Bobb 5
News Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th... Dec 30 Stop Statism 2
News Murder trial date set (May '08) Dec 30 Mell6200 82
News Specialty wood industry reaches out to world Dec 29 Globe 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,544

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC