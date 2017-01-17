Safety of four-legged actors must be paramount on set, says animal...

Amidst outrage over the alleged mistreatment of a German shepherd while shooting the upcoming film "A Dog's Purpose," animal trainers and agents say it's essential to consistently advocate for the safety of four-legged actors on set. Video footage posted on entertainment website TMZ appears to show the distressed dog forced into turbulent water during the film shoot, which took place near Winnipeg in November 2015.

