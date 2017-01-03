Road still closed following mudslide
Peachland residents near Renfrew Road are being warned that the closure in the 6500 block will remain in effect until further notice. The road was closed late last week after part of the steep bank along Renfrew broke free, covering the highway below with mud, trees and debris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kelowna Capital News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15)
|Sat
|RDL
|25
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Fri
|dum dum racists
|57
|BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests
|Jan 3
|Yogi
|1
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Jan 2
|Bobb
|5
|Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th...
|Dec 30
|Stop Statism
|2
|Murder trial date set (May '08)
|Dec 30
|Mell6200
|82
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|Dec 29
|Globe
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC