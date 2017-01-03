Road still closed following mudslide

Road still closed following mudslide

Peachland residents near Renfrew Road are being warned that the closure in the 6500 block will remain in effect until further notice. The road was closed late last week after part of the steep bank along Renfrew broke free, covering the highway below with mud, trees and debris.

