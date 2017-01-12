REPLAY: B.C. this week in video
See More > Six-month-old harbour seal Marshmallow Fu was tagged with a satellite transmitter at the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre before being released into Vancouver waters. See More > will be leaving next week to Mexico to swim with dolphins, , after being granted a "dream of a lifetime" from A life jacket, some ingenuity, lots of cardboard and a roll of duck tape were all it took to for Shuswap and North Okanagan students to participate in the second-annual Cardboard Boat Race this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|dBlasts
|62
|VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad...
|10 hr
|Editor
|1
|Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talen...
|10 hr
|Editor
|1
|Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe...
|20 hr
|Town got Hush cash
|1
|Child poverty high in Alberni Valley
|Fri
|Not A Victorian
|4
|eliminating deposits on bottles & cans
|Jan 11
|Stop Statism
|1
|Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15)
|Jan 10
|Brexx
|27
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC